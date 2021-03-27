MODESTO (CBS13) – A solidarity barbecue in Modesto brought together family members who lost a loved one to police brutality.
Relatives of Stephon Clark, Angelo Quinto, Miles Hall and others gathered at Davis Community Park to honor their loved ones and call for change.
The sister of Trevor Seever says it’s important for grieving family members to support one another.
Her 29-year old brother was shot and killed by a Modesto police officer in December after his family called 9-1-1 for help.
“We are sadly bonded by something that happens so tragically, so we all have to stand together,” said Allison Seever. “Their fight is my fight and as long as I am out here living and breathing I will be right here fighting with other families.”
They say they're in the fight for the long-haul, wanting to see police reform before more people are killed.
Modesto city councilmembers and the group Say Their Names LA were also expected to attend the gathering.