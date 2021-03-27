  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
SONORA (CBS13) – A Sonora High School student was taken into custody accused of making threats toward other students and the school, police said on Saturday.

According to the Sonora Police Department, the school administration notified police that the student potentially made statements to bring a gun to the campus.

Investigators said they learned that disturbing, threatening messages were sent to other students through social media.

Sonora police said the student’s motives were unclear and details regarding the threats would not be released as the investigation remains open.

“We would like to commend the quick actions of Sonora High School staff and those who brought this concern forward,” Sonora police said in a news release.

No further details were released.

Sonora is the county seat of Tuolumne County and is located east of Stockton.