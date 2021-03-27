STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton man in custody is accused of assaulting and biting his ex-girlfriend before attempting to shoot her after she arrived at his home to collect her things, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

Phillip John Rodriguez, 44, is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder.

An anonymous caller contacted dispatchers shortly after midnight to report a domestic disturbance near Filbert Street and Robindale Avenue, authorities said. The caller said a man was armed with a gun and later reported gunshots before the line was disconnected.

The ex-girlfriend was located at the scene by law enforcement and told them she was only there to collect her belongings and confirmed Rodriguez’s identity. Investigators said the two were involved in an argument, which resulted in Rodriguez punching the woman in the head and biting her shoulder.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman said she tried to leave the residence, but Rodriguez slashed all four of her tires. She then reportedly called a friend to pick her up.

Investigators said Rodriguez pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the woman and her friend before firing two shots that missed.

Law enforcement tried to contact Rodriguez but he had barricaded himself inside of his home. He surrendered at around 3:40 a.m. and was taken into custody.

The gun was located inside of his home and it was determined to be stolen, investigators said. Rodriguez was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.