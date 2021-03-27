SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Fair Oaks family is in fear after a random bullet shot through their home
The shooting happened off of Sunset Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Friday. Cassandra Corum showed us the hole in the bedroom wall left behind by a bullet – a strikingly close call, nearly hitting her partner.
“A bullet goes by your head – that’s one thing,” Corum said. “It’s the trauma left behind after.”
Her partner was in a spare bedroom, completely by chance, checking in on a cat. Before laying down for bed, in seconds, the bullet ricocheted off the ceiling landing on the floor in front of her eyes.
"What's coming after the bullet? Is it people coming into our house, more bullets?" Corum said.
But luckily, it was just this one. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deemed the shooting a random act – and likely coming from someone on Sunset Avenue. The area is known for low crime.
“We live in a wonderful neighborhood so it was very shocking,” Corum said.
Cassandra’s message to all: Think before you act.
"People have got to start thinking better about this," she said. "What they're doing, driving around shooting guns in the air, can kill people. Even if you don't mean it."
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they have no idea who did this at the moment, so there’s no suspect and no one in custody.