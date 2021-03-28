STOCKTON (CBS13) – Four people, including three minors, were arrested in connection to a carjacking that occurred early Sunday, the Stockton Police Department said.
Mario Barajas, 29, and three teens ages 15-16 face charges of carjacking, conspiracy and resisting arrest.
The four approached the 22-year-old victim in his car shortly after 3 a.m. along West Lane, police said. The suspects allegedly opened the doors of the victim's vehicle, with one of them appearing to have a firearm.
One of the suspects drove away in the victim's vehicle while the other three drove away in the vehicle they were in, police said.
The suspects and both vehicles were located by police a short while later and arrested. Stockton police said one of the suspects had to be taken to the ground due to not complying with officers.