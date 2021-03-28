  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Interstate 5 in North Sacramento on Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The scene was in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Arena Boulevard and I-80. Investigators said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation caused major traffic delays in the area. Alternate routes were advised until the scene is cleared.

Further information regarding the victims was not available. There were no details on a suspect.