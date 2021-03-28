NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a shooting on Interstate 5 in North Sacramento on Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.
READ MORE: Warmer Weather Draws More People To Sacramento Area Waterways
We are currently investigating a freeway shooting in the area of I-5 S/B from Arena Blvd. to I-80. Consider an alternate route as there is no ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/YZ8VntRibVREAD MORE: Suspected Drunk Driver Fatally Hits Tow Truck Driver On I-5 In Sacramento
— CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) March 28, 2021
The scene is in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Arena Boulevard and I-80.
The investigation is causing major traffic delays in the area. Alternate routes are advised until the scene is cleared.
At this time, specifics on the shooting and potential victims were not available.MORE NEWS: 'The Trauma Left Behind After': Woman Nearly Struck By Random Bullet In Fair Oaks Shooting
Stay with CBS13 for more updates.