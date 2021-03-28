  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMSports Xtra
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMThe Equalizer
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:North Sacramento News

NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a shooting on Interstate 5 in North Sacramento on Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

READ MORE: Warmer Weather Draws More People To Sacramento Area Waterways

The scene is in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Arena Boulevard and I-80.

The investigation is causing major traffic delays in the area. Alternate routes are advised until the scene is cleared.

At this time, specifics on the shooting and potential victims were not available.

MORE NEWS: 'The Trauma Left Behind After': Woman Nearly Struck By Random Bullet In Fair Oaks Shooting

Stay with CBS13 for more updates.