NATOMAS (CBS13) – Tears could be seen building in Hassan and Susan Alhaqq’s eyes as they looked from afar of a deadly shooting investigation on Interstate 5 in Natomas.

The couple says they are the aunt and uncle of the man who was shot and killed in the incident that happened near Arena Boulevard.

“He was loveable. He cared. He had a heart,” Susan Alhaqq said.

“He had a kid. He had to have a heart,” Hassan Alhaqq said.

Both said they recently saw their nephew last week at their hometown of Yuba City.

“We talked to him and he was good. It just happened. He was smiling again, but now this,” Hassan Alhaqq said.

“I could just imagine what his kids are going through. His kids are going to grow up with no father,” Susan Alhaqq said.

California Highway Patrol said another person is in the hospital due to the late afternoon shooting. Hassan and Susan Alhaqq told CBS13 that this is their nephew’s girlfriend.

CHP told CBS13 that there’s no danger to the public and that this shooting appears to be isolated as investigators comb the highway for evidence.

As investigators dig into what happened on this hectic scene on the highway, this broken family only wants one thing.

“Just turn themselves in. That’s all we want,” Susan Alhaqq said.