SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspected drunk driver is in custody after hitting and killing a tow truck driver responding to a disabled car on Interstate 5 overnight in Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said on Sunday.
Larry Godbold, 46, of Sacramento, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of a DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated
The collision happened at around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of I-5 at Seamas Avenue.
The tow truck driver was standing on the driver's side of the tow truck on the right shoulder of the freeway when Goldberg, driving a mini-van, allegedly struck both the driver and the tow truck.
According to the CHP, the tow truck driver was tossed into the northbound lanes of I-5 and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Godbold remained at the scene but refused to provide law enforcement with a statement, the CHP said. Officers on the scene observed signs of intoxication and placed Godbold under arrest.
Godbold did not suffer any injuries in the crash.
The identity of the tow truck driver has not yet been released.