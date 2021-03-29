AUBURN (CBS13) — A man suspected of robbing a driver who was waiting in the drive-thru of the Jack in the Box restaurant in Auburn has been arrested.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, just before midnight on March 23, witnesses reported seeing a man demand money from someone who was waiting in their car at the Lincoln Way restaurant drive-thru.
It appears the suspect assaulted the driver when he refused to give him any money. The suspect then allegedly stole the driver’s iPhone, then took off.
Witnesses recorded the incident and helped deputies identify the suspect, who was soon spotted along Interstate 80.
Deputies initially pulled over the suspect at the Chevron gas station along Penryn Road, but then he took off. A chase then continued until the suspect crashed near King Road.
Deputies initially pulled over the suspect at the Chevron gas station along Penryn Road, but then he took off. A chase then continued until the suspect crashed near King Road.

The suspect got out and ran. It wasn't until the next morning that a deputy in the Penryn area spotted a suspicious person walking along side the road when the suspect – now identified as 36-year-old Grass Valley resident Michael Flewell – was taken into custody.
Flewell is now facing charges of robbery, felony evading and delaying or obstructing a peace officer.