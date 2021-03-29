Evening Forecast - 3/29/21See when we might have a chance of wet weather in the 7-day forecast.

26 minutes ago

High School Athletes Get Access To Rapid COVID TestingHundreds of students lined up to be tested at Enochs High in Modesto before school. A negative test is required in order to play.

1 hour ago

Man Seen On Video Crashing Into Stockton StoreSurveillance video shows a man ramming his truck into a furniture store in Stockton.

2 hours ago

California Counties Expect Demand To Outpace Supply Of COVID VaccineAs more groups of people become eligible to get the COVID vaccine in April, demand for the vaccine is expected to exceed supply, leading to longer wait times.

2 hours ago

Man Armed With Pellet Rifle Taken Into Custody After Noise ComplaintsThe sheriff’s office says noise complaint call nearly escalated to a disaster when someone reportedly said they were going to take matters into their own hands.

3 hours ago