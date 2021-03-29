RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Rancho Cordova on Monday.
The scene is on Larisa Way. A Metro Fire Department spokesperson told CBS13 that the fire started in the garage of the home, then spread to the attic. The fire in the garage has been extinguished and firefighters expect to have the attic fire out shortly.
There were residents at the home when it started, but they were evacuated safely, the spokesperson says. At 5 p.m., the fire department said no injuries were reported.