High School Athletes Get Access To Rapid COVID TestingHundreds of students lined up to be tested at Enochs High in Modesto before school. A negative test is required in order to play.

4 minutes ago

Man Seen On Video Crashing Into Stockton StoreSurveillance video shows a man ramming his truck into a furniture store in Stockton.

44 minutes ago

California Counties Expect Demand To Outpace Supply Of COVID VaccineAs more groups of people become eligible to get the COVID vaccine in April, demand for the vaccine is expected to exceed supply, leading to longer wait times.

1 hour ago

Man Armed With Pellet Rifle Taken Into Custody After Noise ComplaintsThe sheriff’s office says noise complaint call nearly escalated to a disaster when someone reportedly said they were going to take matters into their own hands.

1 hour ago

Two People Killed In Crash On Highway 70 In Yuba CountyOfficers say a pickup truck was driving erratically just before a fiery head-on that killed two people along Highway 70 on Monday. The crash happened a little before 6:30 a.m. along Highway 70, near Old State Highway between Chandler and Lower Honcut roads, about 10 miles north of Marysville.

1 hour ago