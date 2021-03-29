MEADOW VISTA (CBS13) — A Lodi man who had several warrants out for his arrest allegedly gave deputies someone else’s driver’s license during a traffic stop in Placer County.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, back on March 23, a deputy pulled over a car at the Clipper Gap Park & Ride early in the morning. Exactly what prompted the traffic stop was not disclosed.
According to the deputy, the driver at first gave him a Utah driver's license. The deputy was able to discern that it belonged to someone else, however, and the driver was soon identified as 35-year-old Lodi resident Tyler Day – a man with five warrants out for his arrest.
Deputies also say that the car Day was driving had a stolen license plate attached.
Day was arrested and is now facing charges of providing a false identity, possession of stolen property, vehicle registration fraud and the warrants he had out.