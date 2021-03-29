SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One man is dead and another man was hurt in a late-night shooting in the Oak Park neighborhood, police say.
The Sacramento Police Department says, just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responding to the 3500 block of 5th Avenue – near McClatchy Park – to investigate after gunshots were heard in the area.
Officers soon found one man who had a life-threatening gunshot wound. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
A second shooting victim was also found. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear, and no suspect information has been released at this point.
The names of the shooting victims have also not been released.