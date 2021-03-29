SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A Stockton man took the law into his own hands this past weekend.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s say 56-year-old Joseph Dawes threatened a neighbor’s home after claiming officers didn’t respond to his call for help fast enough.

“He told the call taker if we did not get there quickly he would quote take care of it himself, end quote.”

Says Dep. Nicholas Goucher, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff’s say Dawes called dispatch around midnight to complain about the noise but when Sheriff’s didn’t show up fast enough, he took matters into his own hands.

“He had armed himself with a firearm.”

Says Dep. Goucher, who explains, Dawes confronted his noisy neighbors.

When sheriff’s finally arrived on the scene they found him walking down the road holding this rifle.

“Our deputies drew their weapons and pointed them at the subject giving him further commands to drop the rifle.”

Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Goucher says it’s what Dawes didn’t do that may have saved the situation.

“The subject in question did not raise the firearm he did not brandish the firearm. This incident could have gone very differently.”

Says Dep. Goucher,

“He got lucky… luckier than lucky. It’s not necessary to bring a rifle.”

Says Burt Legg who lives in San Joaquin County and heard what happened on social media says emotions during the pandemic are at an all-time high.

“Maybe it’s not the first time or second but you’d think he’d have a little more patience. I think that’s a little extreme.”

Says Isaac Anguiano, who lives in Stockton

Joseph Dawes was charged with resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine.

Turns out the rifle in question was a pellet gun but because of just how dark this street is at night officers were not able to notice that at the time.