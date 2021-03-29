Raw: Fire Burns Home In Rancho CordovaFirefighters say the fire started in the garage of a Rancho Cordova home then spread to the attic. People were home at the time but were able to leave the home without injury.

51 minutes ago

Man Convicted Of Killing Stanislaus County Sheriff's DeputyDavid Machado, the man accused of shooting and killing Stanislaus County sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Wallace in 2016, has been convicted of first-degree murder in the case.

1 hour ago

Friend Of Teenage Vacaville Murder Victim Talks To CBS13Nearly two months after the horrific murders of two girls whose bodies were live-streamed on social media, we are now hearing from the best friend of the 15-year-old who was once a student in Elk Grove. Her alleged killer is Derek Weber.

1 hour ago

Explosion In Rats And Mice Possibly Caused By New State Law Calls are going through the roof for pest control companies because of what is being found in some clients’ homes. Thee new poisons aren’t as palatable as the old ones to rats. Rats are also more easily figuring out that the new product is poisonous and are communicating that to other members of the colony, which makes them become bait-shy.

2 hours ago

Evening Forecast - 3/29/21See when we might have a chance of wet weather in the 7-day forecast.

4 hours ago