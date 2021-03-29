YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A major crash has all lanes of Highway 70 blocked in Yuba County on Monday morning.
The crash happened a little before 6:30 a.m. along Highway 70, near Old State Highway between Chandler and Lower Honcut roads, about 10 miles north of Marysville.
#TrafficAlert update: Major crash blocking all lanes of Highway 70 about 10 miles north of Marysville. NB traffic diverted to Ramirez Rd; SB traffic detoured to Lower Honcut Rd. Use alternate routes to avoid incident. @ChpYuba pic.twitter.com/2acnEfJZmz
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 29, 2021
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
A SigAlert has been issued due to the crash blocking all lanes. Caltrans says northbound traffic is being diverted to Ramirez Road while southbound is being detoured to Lower Honcut Road.
No estimated time of reopening has been given. Drivers should try to avoid the area if at all possible.