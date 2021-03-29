  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:CalTrans, Highway 70, Marysville News, Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A major crash has all lanes of Highway 70 blocked in Yuba County on Monday morning.

The crash happened a little before 6:30 a.m. along Highway 70, near Old State Highway between Chandler and Lower Honcut roads, about 10 miles north of Marysville.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

A SigAlert has been issued due to the crash blocking all lanes. Caltrans says northbound traffic is being diverted to Ramirez Road while southbound is being detoured to Lower Honcut Road.

No estimated time of reopening has been given. Drivers should try to avoid the area if at all possible.