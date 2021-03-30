SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man suspected of starting a fire inside the Natomas Walmart has been arrested.
Sacramento Fire says the Feb. 28 fire was deliberately set inside the store and was captured on surveillance video. A man could be seen spraying something onto a clothing rack, then using a firework to light ignite it.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Social Security Recipients Left Waiting Could Receive Relief Payments Soon
With the help of facial recognition software and other investigative means, Sacramento Fire arson investigators say they were able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Israel Huusfeldt.READ MORE: 2 Stockton Police Officers Fired After Investigation Into Teen’s Arrest
It took some time to track Hussfeldt down, however, do to him being transient.
But, on Tuesday, Huusfeldt was pulled over in a routine traffic stop in Placer County. After he was positively identified, investigators also responded to the stop and arrested him.MORE NEWS: All Stanislaus County Residents 16 And Older Will Be Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine On April 1, Officials Say
Huusfeldt is now facing arson charges.