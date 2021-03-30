By CBS13 Staff
ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – The garage of a home in Orangevale caught fire on Tuesday.

According to a  Sacramento Metro Fire Department statement, the fire happened at a residence at 8253 Ashcrest Lane. The fire also extended to the attic. There was moderate damage to the home.

Firefighters say the fire has been knocked down. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.