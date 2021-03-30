  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Coronavirus, covid-19 vaccine, stanislaus county

MODESTO (CBS13) — Ahead of schedule, one California county will soon allow anyone over the age of 16 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting this week.

Last week, California leaders announced that everyone 16 and older can start making vaccine appointments on April 15.

Stanislaus County is jumping ahead, though, and announced on Tuesday that everyone 16 and older can start making appointments on April 1.

County officials noted how their area is among the most heavily-impacted parts of the state.

State officials have said, however, that they expect it will still take several months for Californians to get vaccinated – even with expanded vaccine supplies.