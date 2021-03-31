SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The tow truck driver killed on the job in Sacramento last weekend was a father of three, and his widow says he was a man of many dreams.
Ogechi Ugorji is in mourning and shaken by the sudden loss of her husband Obinna Ugorji – the loving father of their three young children ages 4, 2 and 10 months.
“His kids miss him so much,” Ogechi said.
The Nigerian-American family had moved to the Sacramento area to live out big dreams. Obinna was the owner of a company that included a towing operation. He was planning to expand.
“He’s a man of dreams, of many dreams, the tow truck company is just a part of it,” his wife said.
Ugorji was on what would have been one of his last calls of the night Saturday when he helped a stranded driver and was hit and killed outside his tow truck on Interstate 5 near Seamus Avenue.
“We are heartbroken as a family,” Obinna’s brother said.
The California Highway Patrol arrested the driver who hit Obinna. Larry Godbold is facing DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter charges.
“Driving under the influence needs to stop. A lot of lives, too many lives, have been lost,” Obinna’s brother said.
The family is struggling with the sudden loss. Obinna’s wife is now facing a future of raising three children alone after he was killed in such a senseless act.
Ogechi says she is really concerned about their financial situation as Ugorji was the sole income provider in her family.
“It’s still in my head, I’m just trying to put myself together,” Ogechi said.