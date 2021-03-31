  • CBS13On Air

Here’s today’s Dad Joke of the Day:

3/31/21

Q: What do you call someone with an allergy to burned bread?

A: Black-toast intolerant

3/24/21

Q: What do you call a bear with no teeth?

A: A gummy bear

3/23/21

Yesterday a clown held the door open for me. I thought it was a nice jester.

3/16/21

Q: What kind of award does a dentist receive?

A: A little plaque

 

