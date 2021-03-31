Here’s today’s Dad Joke of the Day:Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In North Sacramento, Police Say
Q: What do you call someone with an allergy to burned bread?
A: Black-toast intolerant
Q: What do you call a bear with no teeth?
A: A gummy bear
Yesterday a clown held the door open for me. I thought it was a nice jester.
Q: What kind of award does a dentist receive?
A: A little plaque
MORE NEWS: Police: Man, Woman Found Passed Out Drunk In Winters Drive-Through With Child In Car
If you have a great dad joke, send it to us at goodday@kmaxtv.com.