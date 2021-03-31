First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Part Of "Female Force" Comic Series

Local Organizations Vaccinate 200 FarmworkersOn the eve of Cesar Chavez Day a local organization is making a major push to get farmworkers vaccinated in Sacramento County.

5 hours ago

Father Gunned Down In Front Of His Kids By Motorcycle GangWe're learning more details about a man who was shot to death in front of his wife and kids on I-5 in Sacramento. A motorcycle gang is suspected of carrying out the killing. No arrests have yet been made.

6 hours ago

Emails Show Exchange Over Placer County Man's Death After Having Received COVID VaccineNewly obtained emails show placer county officials clashing over the death of a man hours after he received a COVID-19 vaccine.

7 hours ago

Sacramento Glasses Store Has To Suspend Free Services For Kids After Bizarre CrashA driver speeding in reverse crashed into the front of That Guy optometry store, which offers free exams and glasses to kids in an underserved North Sacramento community. Because of the financial cost of the crash, that service has been suspended, the owner says.

7 hours ago

Lodi Firefighters Rescue Tortoises From FireFirefighters recently performed a reptile rescue that required major heavy lifting. Last Wednesday, Lodi firefighters saved 12 giant tortoises trapped by fire inside a multi-unit building where they were being housed.

7 hours ago