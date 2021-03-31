  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:North Sacramento News, shooting

NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was in critical condition after being shot in North Sacramento on Wednesday, police said.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, a man was shot just after 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Plaza Avenue, west of the Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue intersection.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his identity was not released.

Information regarding a suspect was also not available.

This is a developing story.