By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Elverta News, Placer County

ELVERTA (CBS13) — Deputies say they have arrested a man suspected of stealing military mementos from an Elverta resident’s home.

The incident happened back on March 26. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a person along Pope Street in Elverta called to report coming home and finding an alleged burglar in his bedroom.

The suspect ran off into a nearby field, taking with him a whole host of items.

An alert resident soon flagged deputies down near Riego Market to report seeing a person apparently trying to hide in a bush.

Deputies contacted the man and quickly identified him as 58-year-old Marysville resident Jerry Johnson. With him being on parole, a search of his car – which was parked nearby – was done and $1,000 worth of items allegedly stolen from the home were found.

Among the items recovered include military keepsakes, a vintage watch, coins, cash and paperwork. More stolen items as well as a backpack with bolt cutters and binoculars were also found in the field where Johnson had run off to.

Johnson has been arrested and is facing burglary charges. The burglary victim has since been reunited with his military memorabilia, deputies say.