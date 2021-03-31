NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A person who had been reported missing out of Southern California was found dead in Nevada County, authorities say.
The Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue team says, on Monday, they were alerted about a red pickup truck seen abandoned along the Fordyce Trail. It appears the vehicle had been there for 1-3 weeks.
Crews were able to hike out to the pickup and found it was registered to a person who had been reported missing.
With the person still nowhere to be found, search and rescue launched a mission in the area to try and find clues.
Eventually, with the help of crews in snowshoes, skies, and on specialized vehicles, the missing person was found dead about a 1/2 mile from the abandoned pickup.
The name of the person has not been released by authorities at this point.
Exactly how the person died has also not been stated.