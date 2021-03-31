MODESTO (CBS13) — Police say a man who asked to take a car for a test drive at a Modesto dealership ended up stealing the vehicle and leading officers on a chase.
The incident started around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a car dealership along the 3700 block of McHenry Avenue. Employees reported that the suspect – 44-year-old Modesto resident Nilech Nick Chand – wanted to test drive a 2006 Mercedes.
At some point during the process, however, Chand allegedly took the keys to the car and left without filling out the paperwork.
Police say Chand didn't have a gun on him, but the victim reported that he allegedly motioned to his pocket as if he had some type of weapon.
Officers were soon tailing the suspect, but an air unit eventually took over.
Chand then got stuck in traffic near Dale Road and Kiernan Avenue, allowing officers to catch up. Police say Chand then tried to take off as officers closed in – damaging three patrol vehicles as well as the stolen car.
Officers eventually took Chand into custody. He has been booked into jail and is facing charges of carjacking, evading, assault with a deadly weapon, driving while suspended, theft and resisting arrest.