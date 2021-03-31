  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Highway 99, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several vehicles were involved in a crash along Highway 99 early Wednesday morning.

The crash was first reported around 3:15 a.m. along the southbound side of the freeway near Sutterville Road.

Exactly what led up is unclear, but up to five vehicles were reportedly involved.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

Traffic was slow going through the area for some time, but crews had the road cleaned up and all lanes back open by the start of the early morning commute.

No residual delays remain.