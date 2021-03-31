LINCOLN (CBS13) — A Citrus Heights man has been arrested on suspicion of having drugs for sale in Lincoln on Tuesday.
Lincoln police say, just after 7:30 p.m., an officer contacted a person in a parked vehicle along the 900 block of Groveland Lane. The person was quickly identified as 36-year-old Robert Ryan, a man on parole.
Officers soon searched his car and allegedly found 12 grams of heroin, 15 grams of meth, around 150 baggies, a digital scale and a suspected meth pipe.
Ryan was arrested and is now facing charges of possession of heroin for sale, possession of meth for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violations.