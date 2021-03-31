Schwarzenegger Has Warning For NewsomIn an interview with Politico on Wednesday, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger warned Gov. Gavin Newsom to take this recall seriously or face possible termination.

1 hour ago

Father Of 3 Killed On The Job In SacramentoHe was helping a driver on the side of the road when his own life was cut short by a suspected drunk driver.

2 hours ago

Sacramento Shows More Signs Of NormalcyAs the push to vaccinate Californians continues, Sacramento is showing more signs of a return to normalcy.

2 hours ago

Warnings Of Limited Vaccine Supplies Loom As Eligibility ExpandsAs vaccine eligibility is expanding to more Californians on April 1, and even more two weeks later, health officials are warning that supply will be limited.

2 hours ago

Parking Lot Stabbing At Jackson RancheriaA woman said she stabbed a man who tried to assault her, police said.

2 hours ago