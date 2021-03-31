FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Four people were arrested and nearly 4,500 marijuana plants were seized from five homes being used as illegal grow sites, the Fairfield Police Department said on Wednesday.
Search warrants were served at all five locations on March 24. Three of the homes were in Fairfield, one was in Vacaville, and one was in Lathrop.
Fairfield police said all five homes were fortified with metal bars and doors. In total, 4,429 plants were seized as well as an assault rifle.
Arrested were two San Franciscans, 38 and 48, and two New Yorkers, 45 and 48, police said. All four face charges of illegal cultivation and possession of marijuana for sales.