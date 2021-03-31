  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Yuba City news

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A man suspected of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in Yuba City last year and stealing her car has been arrested, police say.

The incident happened back on Oct. 26. Yuba City police say, that morning, a man had asked to used the restroom in a building along the 500 block of Plumas Street.

Once inside, however, police say the man allegedly forced himself onto an elderly woman and sexually assaulted her. The suspect then took the woman’s car keys and drove off with her vehicle.

Detectives have been investigating the incident ever since. Using forensic examinations, including fingerprints and DNA evidence, the suspect was identified as 28-year-old Yuba City resident Francisco Martin Sanchez.

On Sunday, after obtaining arrest warrants, Sanchez was taken into custody in the Sacramento area.

Sanchez has been booked into Sutter County Jail and is facing charges of kidnapping, threats, elder abuse, robbery and sexual battery.