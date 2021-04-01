SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died after an early morning crash in Natomas on Thursday.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. off of Del Paso Road, near El Centro Road.
Sacramento Police investigating a fatal crash involving solo vehicle. Del Paso Rd blocked WB near El Centro Rd. @GoodDaySac @allyaredas @CBSSacramento @GoodDayTraffic @DinaKupfer @JohnDabkovich pic.twitter.com/aQaG4NZdHv
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) April 1, 2021
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but only one car was involved. That car ended up overturned and one person inside has died, Sacramento police say.
Debris was scattered across the roadway as a result of the crash.
The name of the person killed has not been released at this point.