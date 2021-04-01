  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Natomas, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died after an early morning crash in Natomas on Thursday.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. off of Del Paso Road, near El Centro Road.

READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live

READ MORE: Sacramento Teacher Faces Criticism Over Remarks Made On Social Media

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but only one car was involved. That car ended up overturned and one person inside has died, Sacramento police say.

Debris was scattered across the roadway as a result of the crash.

Lanes in the area are blocked due to the clean up and investigation. Drivers heading through the area should slow down and use caution.

MORE NEWS: Former California Gov. Schwarzenegger Warns Newsom To Take Looming Recall Election Seriously

The name of the person killed has not been released at this point.