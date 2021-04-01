  • CBS13On Air

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Officers following up on a report of a suspicious person arrested a mail theft suspect in Fairfield this week.

Early Tuesday morning, Fairfield police say an alert resident reported seeing a suspicious near Kolob and Lehi courts. Officers were given a good description by the resident and the suspect was soon tracked down.

The suspicious person was soon identified as 45-year-old John Roberts. Officers say they found him in possession of several pieces of mail stolen from the neighborhood.

Roberts was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail. He’s facing charges of mail theft, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Police say they are still working to get the stolen mail back to its rightful owners.