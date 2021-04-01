FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Officers following up on a report of a suspicious person arrested a mail theft suspect in Fairfield this week.
Early Tuesday morning, Fairfield police say an alert resident reported seeing a suspicious near Kolob and Lehi courts. Officers were given a good description by the resident and the suspect was soon tracked down.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
The suspicious person was soon identified as 45-year-old John Roberts. Officers say they found him in possession of several pieces of mail stolen from the neighborhood.READ MORE: Sacramento Teacher Faces Criticism Over Remarks Made On Social Media
Roberts was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail. He’s facing charges of mail theft, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.MORE NEWS: 1 Person Killed In Crash Off Del Paso Road In Natomas
Police say they are still working to get the stolen mail back to its rightful owners.