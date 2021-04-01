Question of the Day - 4/1Court closes out an April Fools' Day show with a question: When was the last time you were fooled? Have a great Thursday, we'll see you back here tomorrow morning at 4:30!

1 hour ago

Progressive Tech - Upgrading Your Online PresenceRichard Roth, founder of Progressive Tech, joins John to talk about upgrading your online business in 2021, and also how to keep your information secure.

1 hour ago

Good Day Rewind - 4/1If you missed something funny on the show today, here's your chance to catch up! It's the Good Day Rewind!

1 hour ago

Wiki Who?John Dabkovich has today's Wiki Who? Because it's baseball's opening day, the theme comes from the movie, "Major League" and the actors: Charlie Sheen, Wesley Snipes, and Corbin Bernsen.

2 hours ago

Easter Succulents at The Prickly Pear!Flowers for Easter are beautiful, but they don't last very long! Mona Bahraini from The Prickly Pear joins Dina to put a succulent spin on the holiday!

3 hours ago