STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A shooting has left one person hurt near Modesto early Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened just after 1 p.m. near the 1700 block of John Street in unincorporated West Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department, several people started calling to report shots fired.
Deputies soon arrived at the scene and found a shooting victim. That person was taken to the hospital, but their condition was not stated.
Investigators are now trying to piece together what led up to the shooting. Initial witness statements have been contradictory, deputies say.
People are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.
Updated story to follow.