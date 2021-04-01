FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Officers arrested a man suspected of several catalytic converter thefts near Cordelia, the Fairfield Police Department said on Thursday.
Aaron Hoover, 26, of Vallejo, was booked into the Solano County Jail on Wednesday for charges of felony grand property theft, possession of burglary tools, tampering with a vehicle and other probation violations.
Fairfield police said the thefts occurred in the Cordelia Public Service Area.
Officers served a search warrant at Hoover's home and located burglary tools and other items related to the thefts, the department said.
Thieves nationwide are slithering under cars, Swiping Catalytic Converters in Minutes,” Fairfield police said in a news release. “The metals prices, in turn, are fueling a black market in stolen catalytic converters, which can be sawed off from the belly of a car in minutes, and fetch several hundred dollars at a scrapyard, which then sells it to recyclers who extract the metals.”