Wiki Who?John Dabkovich has today's Wiki Who? Because it's baseball's opening day, the theme comes from the movie, "Major League" and the actors: Charlie Sheen, Wesley Snipes, and Corbin Bernsen.

2 hours ago

Easter Succulents at The Prickly Pear!Flowers for Easter are beautiful, but they don't last very long! Mona Bahraini from The Prickly Pear joins Dina to put a succulent spin on the holiday!

2 hours ago

Sacramento SPCA Pet of the Week - Meet Iggy!Marnie from the Sacramento SPCA joins Courtney to introduce us to Iggy, our Pet of the Week! He's ADORABLE!

2 hours ago

Ashley Rides "The Joker" at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom!Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo is reopening to the public! Ashley Williams is there going for a spin on "The Joker!"

2 hours ago

Project R.I.D.E. Auction and Steak Dinner FundraiserProject R.I.D.E. provides therapeutic horseback riding instruction to those with special needs, and they have an event where you can help them raise funds for their program! Emily Lamm joins Lori and Courtney to tell us more!

2 hours ago