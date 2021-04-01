ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A popular fried chicken spot is set to open up its second location, this time in Elk Grove.
Despite the announcement coming on April Fools’ Day, Nash & Proper assures that it’s no joke.READ MORE: Restaurants Reopening: Where Do They Stand, And How Do They Recover From COVID?
READ MORE: Human Remains Found In Remote Area Of Calaveras County
“Over the years, the people of Elk Grove have always been incredibly supportive and we are thrilled to officially expand our restaurant and be an active member of this tight knit circle,” owner Cecil Rhodes said in a statement.
Owned by Rhodes and Jake Bombard, the restaurant was previously a winner of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s “Calling All Dreamers” contest back in 2019. Its first brick-and-mortar location was opened along K Street shortly after.
Nash & Proper’s chose the Laguna West neighborhood for its Elk Grove location.
“With I-5 also being a popular travel route, we knew this could be the perfect ‘grab and go’ spot for people passing through the city,” Rhodes said.
The restaurant is expected to open by May/June 2021.MORE NEWS: WATCH: Gov. Newsom Gets His COVID-19 Vaccine Shot As California Expands Eligibility
Nash & Proper says they’re now accepting applications for the around 20 positions they’ll need for the new eatery.