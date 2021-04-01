NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a shooting along Del Paso Boulevard on Thursday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Sacramento police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Del Paso Boulevard in North Sacramento near Arden Way.READ MORE: Witness Says Galt Officer's Killing Of Dog Should've Gone Another Way
The department said there are possibly two people shot, but further details were not available.READ MORE: Sacramento Announces 10 Finalists For New Pot Shop Permits
No arrests were announced and it is unclear if any suspects are being sought.MORE NEWS: Nevada County Expands Vaccine Eligibility To Everyone 16 And Older
This is a developing story.