Thousands Of Marijuana Plants Seized From Homes In Fairfield, Vacaville, Lathrop; 4 ArrestedFour people were arrested and nearly 4,500 marijuana plants were seized from five homes being used as illegal grow sites, the Fairfield Police Department said on Wednesday.

'A Man Of Dreams': Widow Speaks Out After Father Of 3 Killed On The Job In SacramentoThe tow truck driver killed on the job in Sacramento last weekend was a father of three, and his widow says he was a man of many dreams.

Former California Gov. Schwarzenegger Warns Newsom To Take Looming Recall Election SeriouslyIn an interview with Politico released on Wednesday, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger warned Gov. Gavin Newsom to take this recall seriously or face possible termination.