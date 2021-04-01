DAVIS (CBS13) — The University of California is warning its workers and students about a national cybersecurity attack targeting one of their systems.
Officials reported on Wednesday that they had learned about the attack and reported it to federal law enforcement. It appears the cyberattack is focused on a secure file transfer system through the Accellion vendor.
No other UC systems or networks were affected by the attack, officials say.
Exactly how many people's information may have been compromised in the attack is unclear. Whoever was behind the attack have reportedly published screenshots online of personal information, officials say.
The suspects are also reportedly sending mass emails to the UC community to try and scare people into giving them money, often writing threats like “Your personal data has been stolen and will be published.”
Officials note that people who got those threatening emails have not had their data compromised.
Anyone who gets such a threatening email should forward it to their security office or just delete it.