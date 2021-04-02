SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A crash caused major traffic delays on Highway 99 in South Sacramento on Friday night, Caltrans said.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway at 12th Avenue, Caltrans said. At least two lanes were blocked as a result of the crash.
At this time, information on potential injuries or the cause of the crash was unavailable. It is unclear how many cars were involved.
All lanes have since reopened.
