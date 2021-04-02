WOODLAND (CBS13) – Over 831 new crimes were committed in Yolo County by people released from jail as a result of the zero bail order, officials said on Friday.
According to the Yolo County District Attorney's Office, 350 felonies and 481 misdemeanors were recorded, including crimes of attempted murder, assaults, robberies, domestic violence and weapons charges, since April 13, 2020.
The California Judicial Council initially imposed a statewide $0 bail order in April 2020, following the first statewide lockdown due to COVID the month before. The order applied to misdemeanors and lower-level felony offenses.
Despite the council rescinding the order in June, Yolo County has continued to use it, the district attorney's office said.
“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 522 individuals have been released a total 680 times on $0 bail,” the DA’s office said in a news release. “Of those released on $0 bail, 41.8% have been rearrested at least one time, the highest percentage thus far during the $0 bail period.”
The DA's office said the Yolo County Superior Court has indicated plans to remove the emergency bail order in favor of a new 2021 felony and misdemeanor bail schedule aimed at reducing bail amounts significantly.
Crimes such as possession of child pornography, felony driving under the influence, stalking and dissuading a witness will be reduced from $50,000 to $5,000, the district attorney’s office said. Other crimes including domestic violence and elder abuse could see bail amounts drop from $50,000 to $15,000 while forcible sex crimes and child molestation crimes could drop from $250,000 or $100,000 to $50,000.