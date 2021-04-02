SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A fire in the Delta is putting off a lot of smoke, but authorities say it’s expected to burn out on its own.
A fire burning in duck blinds on Sherman Island in Solano County is generating a large plume of smoke visible from Antioch and nearby. According to Solano County, the fire is inaccessible and will have to burn itself out. Expect to see continued smoke throughout the day today. pic.twitter.com/UpNqfyK39y
The fire is burning in duck blinds on Sherman Island near the confluence of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers.
While a large plume of smoke can be visible in and around Solano County and into Contra Costa County, fire officials will be letting the blaze burn itself out due to the difficulty of where it is at.
People in the area should expect to see smoke throughout the day.