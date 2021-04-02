  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Elk Grove News, Highway 99

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A crash along southbound Highway 99 has traffic backing up leaving Elk Grove on Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. near the Eschinger Road offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a pickup truck was left with significant damage. That truck is now blocking the road and crews are working to try and move it.

Traffic is now severely backing up starting just after Elk Grove Boulevard to Eschinger Road.

Drivers should use Interstate 5 instead, Caltrans says, or expect heavy delays.