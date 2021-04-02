Final Four Analysis: Can Gonzaga Finish Off Its Perfect Season?The Bulldogs, 30-0, are looking to become the first team since the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers to finish the season undefeated and win the national championship.

Kings 5-Game Win Streak Snapped In 120-105 Loss To SpursThe Kings' five-game winning streak was ended as DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs beat Sacramento 120-106 on Wednesday night.

2021 Naismith Coach And Player Of The Year Awards To Be Announced Live On CBS Sports Network This Weekend As Part Of 20 Hours Of Final Four CoverageCBS Sports Network is bringing 20 hours of coverage for Final Four weekend as college basketball fans see the season wrap up this weekend.

Roseville Native Kolton Miller Agrees To 3-Year Extension With Las Vegas RaidersThe Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a contract extension with left tackle Kolton Miller that will keep him locked up through the 2025 season.