SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Places like the Golden 1 Center and Sacramento’s $300 million Convention Center can finally begin to book events again after California loosened more restrictions on Friday.

The stage at The Sofia, home of the B Street Theatre, was still set for its last production which was on March 13, 2020.

“There was life on that stage, there were people in the audience,” said Associate Artistic Director Lyndsay Burch.

She said she is ready to bring the community back to the stage.

“It’s going to be so exciting to bring that to life again. A theatre without people is just a building,” Burch said.

The state attributed the looser restrictions to a low COVID-19 positivity rate and to progress being made with vaccines.

Some people say they’re ready to get back to the music.

“Music is super integral to a community like Sacramento, which in many ways really blossoms,” said one person dining.

But there are a few catches. You’ll have to either prove you tested negative or have been vaccinated.

Some say it’s still too soon.

“We are still in the middle of a pandemic and it’s still risky at this point,” said another diner.

Economic expert Sanjay Varshnay with Goldstone Wealth Management says the majority are ready to open up their wallets and get back to life. But he says it’s too soon to predict whether it will be enough to save the Sacramento region’s shuttered economy.

“People underestimate the level of stress that region has gone through. Those stresses will be more obvious once the dust settles,” he said.