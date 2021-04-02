  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:North Sacramento News, shooting

NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting along Del Paso Boulevard on Thursday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Sacramento police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Del Paso Boulevard in North Sacramento near Arden Way.

The person killed was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identity was not yet released.

The department said the other two people shot were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

No arrests were announced and it is unclear if any suspects are being sought.