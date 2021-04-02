ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – SacAnime is usually held as a convention but with coronavirus restrictions still in place, it is being called a swap meet this year.

So what’s the difference and what are the rules?

Under current state guidelines, conventions aren’t allowed but swap meets are. According to the California Department of Public Health, under the red tier for swap meets, capacity is limited to 50%, physical distancing is required and common areas must be closed.

SacAnime says in addition to fewer guests there aren’t any panels, meet and greets or interactive activities like a convention would have. Instead, the event is limited to shopping with vendors.

“It’s a similar environment, there’s just less of it really,” said Joe Deas with SacAnime.

CBS13 asked infectious disease expert Dr. Jeffrey Klausner a professor with the Keck School of Medicine at USC his thoughts on the event.

“It’s not black and white. We can’t say it’s safe or unsafe, you know, we can say less safe, more safe,” he said.

Dr. Klausner says with vaccinations now part of our reality, the number of people vaccinated, in addition to safety measures to prevent the spread, are key.

“Many people are wearing masks, are distancing, protecting themselves. I think one of the key things is ventilation,” he added.

For Gary Taylor, the event gave him a sense of normalcy and a chance to get out of the house.

“They do a really good job of keeping everything separated, It’s a big venue so I’ve been to these before COVID where it is like you are like shoulder to shoulder with people you can’t move at,” Taylor said.

SacAnime is being held at the Roebbelen Center in Roseville through Sunday.