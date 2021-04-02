STOCKTON (CBS13) – Bodycam video was released Friday from a December 2020 arrest that left a Black teen beaten and prompted a civil rights lawsuit.

John Burris, a civil rights lawyer, released the video and is expected to unveil more footage during a press conference on Saturday, according to a spokesperson.

“The officers’ conduct was so atrocious that they should be criminally prosecuted,” Burris said. “The most troubling aspect of this case is that these officers must have believed that they were somehow immune from department discipline and could get away with their conduct knowing that their body-worn cameras were on.”

In the video, Devin Carter, a 17-year-old high school student, can be heard screaming and repeatedly saying, “I’m not resisting,” while officers continued to beat him.

“No mother should see or hear her son beaten by the police and helplessly crying from the pain. This has been a mother’s worse nightmare,” said the teen’s mother, Jessica Carter.

Carter was reportedly pulled over for speeding. In January, when the excessive force lawsuit was announced, Stockton police said Carter turned off his headlights and led officers on a short chase before he was pulled over.

Four officers are at the center of the lawsuit, and two were fired earlier this week.

“The investigation determined two of the involved officers were well outside the scope of both our policy and training. Our department has policies that state we should make attempts to avoid striking an arrestee around the head and neck area when possible,” Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said in a statement.

“Given this set of circumstances, I cannot and will not condone any excessive force. Additionally, any use of profanity is considered unwarranted and not professional,” Jones continued.

In the video, officers are seen instructing Carter to take off his seatbelt and then pulling Carter from the car onto the ground and repeatedly hitting him.

The quality of the video made it difficult to see, but the lawsuit alleges Carter was struck in the face multiple times. Burris, who also represented Rodney King, said the video expected to release on Saturday will be of better quality.

“These vicious cops acted like a pack of wolves, and Devin was their evening meal,” he said. “I have not seen a police officer beating this outrageous since my former client Rodney King was beaten by LAPD officers back in March of 1991.”

The initial bodycam video can be seen in full here. Viewer discretion is advised.