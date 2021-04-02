CBS13 PM News Update - 4/2/21The latest stories.

17 minutes ago

The Rideshare Foodie Eats Across AmericaIt’s the ultimate road trip for one Uber driver who is combining ridesharing with food-blogging and hitting all 50 states on his adventure.

30 minutes ago

Realtors Hire House Sitters To Deter Crime At Vacant HomesOnce you put the 'For Sale' sign in the front yard, you may have just posted an invitation for squatters and burglars. Local realtors are fed up with the crime targeting their properties and they're taking up an old tactic again – they're hiring house sitters.

39 minutes ago

Ring Camera Helps Scare Off Potential Woodland IntruderA Ring doorbell camera came to the rescue as a suspicious man was caught on camera Friday morning repeatedly trying to get into a Woodland neighbor’s home.

48 minutes ago

Woman Reported Missing From Oakland Found Dead In Siskiyou CountyThe body of a woman who went missing in Oakland in January was located in Siskiyou County this week, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office, which assisted in the investigation.

52 minutes ago