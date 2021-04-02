WOODLAND (CBS13) — A Ring doorbell camera came to the rescue as a suspicious man was caught on camera Friday morning repeatedly trying to get into a Woodland neighbor’s home.
Woodland police said the victim used the ring camera to scare off the potential intruder.
The video reveals the suspect making aggressive attempts to get into a home off of Wildwood Way. Police said the victim was inside the house as all of this was happening.
The suspect first tried a side door, which was locked. The video shows him coming around to the front and that’s when the neighbor inside took action, using the Ring camera to scare the man.
The camera produced a screeching noise it calls a "deter tone." It worked in this case. In the video, the suspect looked spooked and quickly walks away.
Woodland police did respond to the scene but the suspect had left by then. They said in a Facebook post this is a good reminder to always lock your doors.